Roger Waters re-records Dark Side Of The Moon without rest of Pink Floyd

The 79-year-old described Ukraine as ‘not really a country at all’.

Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side Of The Moon without the rest of Pink Floyd (Victoria Jones/PA) Expand

Close

Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side Of The Moon without the rest of Pink Floyd (Victoria Jones/PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin and Alex Green, PA

Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side Of The Moon without the rest of Pink Floyd, saying of the original album: “It’s my project and I wrote it.”

The veteran rocker also described Ukraine as “not really a country at all” and “a patchy sort of vague experiment”, during an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

