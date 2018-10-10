Roger Waters calls Brazil election candidate neo-fascist

British rock star Roger Waters has caused a stir in Brazil after calling the leading candidate in October’s presidential election a neo-fascist.

A big screen behind the stage at Waters’s concert in Sao Paulo on Tuesday showed the words “Resist neo-fascism” and then displayed a list of names — including that of Jair Bolsonaro.

The crowd of more than 40,000 fans at the Allianz Parque stadium was split, with some cheering the former Pink Floyd member while others booed.

Waters also displayed “Not Him” on the big screen, the slogan of a movement against the right-wing candidate.

Mr Bolsonaro won the first-round of Brazil’s presidential elections with 46%.

His adversary in the October 28 run-off will be left-leaning Fernando Haddad, who had 29%.

Waters is touring in Brazil until October 30.

