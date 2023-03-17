| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Roger Daltrey: Teenage Cancer Trust gigs give something back to music supporters

Kasabian, Wet Leg, Underworld and Courteeners are among the star-studded line-up who will be performing this year at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Roger Daltrey of The Who (Suzan Moore/PA) Expand

Close

Roger Daltrey of The Who (Suzan Moore/PA)

Roger Daltrey of The Who (Suzan Moore/PA)

Roger Daltrey of The Who (Suzan Moore/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

The Who’s Roger Daltrey has said his involvement with the Teenage Cancer Trust concert series is a “good way of giving something back” to the young people who have supported musicians’ careers for generations.

The 79-year-old singer helped launch the music and comedy event in 2000 to raise funds money for the charity, which provides care and support designed for and with young people diagnosed with cancer.

Most Watched

Privacy