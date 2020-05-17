Roger Daltrey shares pride at British response to pandemic

Roger Daltrey has said he is proud of the British public for their resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Who frontman, 76, said he would “clap all day long” for the nation’s healthcare workers and frontline staff.

The veteran rocker also suggested people should not wrap themselves “in cotton wool” while the outbreak persists.

He told the PA news agency: “I live in the countryside so it’s a lot easier, I cannot imagine what it must be like stuck in London in a flat with a couple of kids.

“I’m not moaning about anything but equally as a 76-year-old, I’m not going to be told by anybody to stay in.

“Go f*** yourselves. We can’t wrap ourselves in cotton wool.

“I don’t know, I find the whole thing… For every academic that’s telling us one thing on the science, there’s any equally academic scientist on the other side of the fence saying: ‘No, you’re wrong and this what we should do.’

“No wonder the public’s confused, no wonder the Government’s confused and no wonder that, all around the world, there are different results on how we’re getting through it.

“To compare our country with any other one will be like comparing apples and oranges – they’re different.”

The musician praised the British public for their resilience, adding: “I’m very proud of us on that, and again our frontline clinicians and clinical care workers, I’ll clap all day long for.”

The Who are among numerous artists including Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Sir Elton John, Celine Dion and Foo Fighters who have been forced to postpone or cancel tour dates.

Daltrey said he was worried about the musicians affected by the pandemic.

He said: “I do feel sorry for young musicians, and you know also, orchestral musicians, these people that have studied for years and years and years to play in orchestras.

“They’re all out of work – the road crews, the truck drivers, the lighting people, the whole industry is sitting on its fingers, it’s horrendous.”

Daltrey is a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust and heads the charity’s annual concert series at the Royal Albert Hall.

The charity is facing an estimated £1 million fundraising hole after the shows were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonnie Tyler and Lorraine Crosby have released a version of their 2005 duet Through Thick And Thin (I’ll Stand By You), with all profits going to the charity.

PA Media