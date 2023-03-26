| 3.3°C Dublin

Roger Daltrey headlines final night of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

The 79-year-old singer helped launch the music and comedy event in 2000 to raise funds money for the charity

Roger Daltrey during the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

By Luke O'Reilly, PA

Roger Daltrey thanked everyone who performed for the Teenage Cancer Trust as he headlined the final night of a week of fundraising gigs for the charity at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 79-year-old singer helped launch the music and comedy event in 2000 to raise funds money for the charity, which provides care and support designed for and with young people diagnosed with cancer.

