Rod Stewart surprises singing barber with duet to thank him for charity work

Sir Rod Stewart has surprised a Brighton barber and singer to thank him for raising £14,000 for charity.

The touching gesture from the 77-year-old British rock legend was shown during Thursday’s episode of The One Show, during a segment named the One Big Thank You.

After setting up his barbershop in The Lanes in Brighton in 2012, Peter Joannou, a keen amateur singer, decided to start serenading passers-by from his balcony

Dressed in a tuxedo, Peter has raised £14,000 for the Sussex Heart Charity by lowering a donations bucket down on a rope during his monthly concerts.

His affiliation with the charity came after he suffered a heart attack while performing on the balcony in 2019.

Sir Rod made the secret trip to Peter’s shop, surprising him during one of his concerts before joining him to harmonise the final number.

“Peter is an absolute hero,” Sir Rod told the crowds gathered, later telling the singer, “you’re a wonderful man”.

“When I saw you I thought I was seeing things,” Peter told him.

Asked by Sir Rod how long he had been singing, Peter replied: “Most of my life but, from the window, nine years.”

The singers then walked around the corner from the shop where a screen played messages of thanks from charity bosses and his wife, Marie.

Celebrity singers Michael Ball and Alfie Boe also sent messages of thanks and admiration to Peter.

“We just want to say we think you’re a star, keep singing,” Ball said.

“Congratulations, mate, and keep up the good work, raising money for the charity and raising spirits for the public. Take care,” added Boe.