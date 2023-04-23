| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Rod Stewart ‘supports doctors’ strikes’ and wants to pay for more hospital scans

The singer-songwriter says he is struggling to get a response to his gesture to pay for more scans.

Sir Rod Stewart during a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA) Expand

Close

Sir Rod Stewart during a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart during a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart during a visit to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo and Alex Green, PA Reporters

Sir Rod Stewart said he supports the striking NHS staff and wants to pay for more MRI scans across the country to help cut waiting lists but described it as “banging your head against a brick wall”.

In February, the singer-songwriter appeared at a mobile MRI scanning unit outside his local hospital Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex and paid for a day of scans.

Most Watched

Privacy