Sir Rod Stewart is “remarkably well” after having knee replacement surgery and has been discharged from hospital so he can celebrate the evening of his 75th birthday, according to his wife.

Rod Stewart discharged from hospital on 75th birthday after having knee op

Penny Lancaster posted a picture on Instagram of the singer smiling as he cut a cake while wearing a dressing gown in front of a collection of birthday balloons.

She said: “Roddy is doing remarkably well after his knee replacement on Tuesday (so well that the naughty boy keeps trying to walk without his crutches).

“Luckily he is being discharged today to celebrate his 75th tonight and home this weekend to see the boys play football!”

A Celtic flag could be seen hanging in the background of the photo.

In a separate post Lancaster said: “Love this man, from 55 to 75, Happy Birthday darling.”

She added: “Dream team.”

Sir Rod has previously had issues with his health and was told by doctors that he had prostate cancer in 2016.

He decided to keep news of his illness private at the time of his diagnosis, but later revealed that he had been given the all-clear after around two years of secret treatment.

He went public about it during a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation.

Lancaster said her and Sir Rod are a ‘dream team’ (Ian West/PA)

The veteran musician has had a turbulent start to 2020 after recently being charged by police over an alleged altercation involving his son Sean at a hotel in Florida.

A police document released in the US accused the veteran rock star of punching a security guard on New Year’s Eve after he and his companions, including Sean, attempted to get into a private party in a children’s area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

