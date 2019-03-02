Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke

Jerry Lee Lewis is recovering surrounded by his family after suffering a minor stroke, a representative for the star has said.

The 83-year-old rock & roll pioneer is expecting to make a full recovery and is recuperating in Memphis after falling ill on Thursday, representative Zach Farnum said.

American singer Jerry Lee Lewis has suffered a stroke, his representative has said (Matt McNeill/PA)

Lewis, sometimes known by his nickname as The Killer, began his career in the 1950s and is known for hits including Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Great Balls Of Fire and High School Confidential.

In a statement, Mr Farnum added it is unlikely that Lewis’s upcoming performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May will be cancelled.

He added: “The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans. His family requests privacy at this time. Well-wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Born in Louisiana, Lewis began his career at the famous Sun Records, which also played a key part in the careers of Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Lewis is a Grammy winner and a Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and has been described as “rock & roll’s first great wild man”.

Press Association