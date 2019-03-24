Rochelle Humes serenaded by Gary Barlow at star-studded 30th birthday bash

Rochelle Humes marked her 30th birthday with a lavish party with celebrity friends and a private performance from Gary Barlow.

The Saturdays star and TV presenter celebrated the milestone birthday at the members’ only Soho Farmhouse retreat in Oxfordshire over the weekend, with guests including Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Phillip Schofield, Emma Willis, Alesha Dixon and Keith Lemon.

Rochelle shared plenty of pictures and video clips on her Instagram page following the raucous celebrations, as well as many of the star guests.

Rochelle Humes celebrated her birthday with Gary Barlow and other stars (Alesha Dixon/Rochelle Humes/Instagram)

One of the clips on her Instagram story showed her up on stage with Barlow, who led a happy birthday singalong.

Rochelle wrote “life made” over the Take That star’s private performance.

Other footage from guests showed Barlow singing a number of Take That hits, including Pray, Never Forget and Greatest Day.

In a video on her Instagram story, Rochelle’s Saturdays co-star Una Healy showed Barlow arriving on-stage after being introduced by her husband Marvin, with Barlow telling Rochelle: “Every song tonight is for you.”

Lemon (real name Leigh Francis), posted a clip of Barlow singing Greatest Day, and another of TV presenter Willis up on stage dancing alongside him.

Barlow posted a picture from the night, writing: “Happy birthday @rochellehumes I’m a big fan of great people and I love these two @marvinhumes great to see so many friends tonight @aleshaofficial @schofe @keithlemon and @emmawillisofficial thanks for the dance – you got all the moves.”

Along with pictures from the night, Rochelle wrote on Instagram: “I’m not even sure where to start. I couldn’t ever have dreamed that my 30th would go down like it did.

“I’m SO lucky and SO blessed to have the friends and family that I do. I can’t get rid of the perma grin I’m sporting…. apologies in advance for the birthday spam #RH30.”

Former Girls Aloud star Roberts shared a snap from inside the party with Cheryl and Walsh.

Other clips shared by partygoers revealed that Dixon had also taken to the stage, MCing to the audience.

