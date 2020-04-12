Rochelle Humes announces baby news with Easter-themed photo

Rochelle Humes has revealed that she is pregnant for a third time, using an Easter themed Instagram post.

The Saturdays star and TV presenter announced the news with a photo of her ultrasound scan, a pair of knitted boots and a board featuring the words: “We’re eggspecting. Baby Humes. October 2020.”

Humes, 31, and her husband Marvin, 35, became engaged in 2010 after meeting while both still pop stars in the bands The Saturdays and JLS.

They welcomed daughter Alaia-Mai in 2013, and daughter Valentina Raine in 2017.

A number of famous faces sent their congratulations.

Alesha Dixon said: “Amazing news!!!!! congratulations to you both, all our love.”

Phillip Schofield added: “Congratulations” and a series of kissing emojis.

Humes’ younger sister, former Love Island contestant Sophie Piper, added: “AHHH love you.”

