Robert Webb says heart surgery ‘provided gap in the domino topple’

In 2019, the comic had major heart surgery after a routine medical check-up during filming for the second series of his sitcom Back.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Robert Webb has described his heart surgery as a “gift” as it forced him to think about his health and put himself first.

The actor and comedian, 50, is best known for appearing alongside David Mitchell in Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, where he plays unemployed musician Jez, and in sketch show That Mitchell And Webb Look.

