Robbie Williams urges LMA students to abide by lockdown over Easter

Robbie Williams has urged students at his music college to “stay safe” and “stay at home” over the Easter weekend.

The former Take That star, 46, is a co-owner of LMA, a music, media and performing arts college with campuses in London and Liverpool.

In a video message, he said: “I just wanted to wish all LMA students and family and friends a very happy Easter.

“Stay safe, stay at home and please make sure you eat too many Easter eggs for me.

“I have given up chocolate since January the 1st. I am feeling much better for it. So eat all the chocolate you can for me. Stay smiling.”

Williams championed the centre’s LMA Choir during the 2018 series of Britain’s Got Talent, when he and his wife Ayda Field were judges.

He became a co-owner in 2019 alongside founders Richard and Simon Wallace.

The LMA offers degree courses in musical theatre, acting, music performance, games and animation, and film and TV production, all validated by Staffordshire University.

PA Media