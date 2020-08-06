Robbie Williams says marriage to Ayda Field was due to Cameron Diaz

Robbie Williams has revealed that it was Cameron Diaz who made him realise he wanted to marry Ayda Field.

The former Take That star, 46, and the US model and actress, 41, met in 2006 and have been married since 2010, sharing four children.

Speaking on their (Staying) At Home With The Williamses podcast, the couple recalled how their on-off relationship finally became cemented.

Field said: “I just loved you and that was the thing for me.

“Whether I was with you or not, which of course I wanted to be with you, but I just loved you so much and wanted you to be happy and well.

“And I hope that it was with me and I didn’t understand at times why it was not with me.

“But I also kind of surrendered on some level, because I had to heal when we weren’t together, to try to move forward.

“We kind of did this dance for a year and a half maybe?

“We broke up three times, two at the very beginning and one very random one towards the end of the year.”

Williams recalled being at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles and speaking to Diaz and fellow Hollywood star Drew Barrymore.

He said: “I’m floating around and we had split up and I was chatting away with people and I had started to chat with Drew and Cameron.

“And I started to espouse about this brilliant person that I had just ended a relationship with and there were all of these words coming out of my mouth about how incredible you were, how beautiful, smart, funny.

“And Cameron Diaz said, ‘It doesn’t sound like that one’s over’ and in that moment the universe went, ‘Go to Ayda, be with her, marry her’.”

The latest episode of (Staying) At Home With The Williamses is available today.

PA Media