Robbie Williams says he was threatened with being beheaded in Haiti

Robbie Williams said he was threatened with being beheaded while working for a charity in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

The singer, 46, was with wife Ayda Field when he says they were threatened.

Speaking on Field’s Postcards from the Edge podcast, Williams said: “I got threatened to be beheaded in Haiti. We were going out there to help.”

Field, who has four children with Williams, added: “I was with you, I too was being threatened to be beheaded as well.”

The couple flew to Haiti after the Caribbean country was devastated by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake a decade ago.

They were working with Unicef and Williams spent two days in the port town of Jacmel, witnessing the chaos first-hand.

An estimated 250,000 people were killed, according to the humanitarian organisation World Vision International, while around 1.5 million lost their homes.

Speaking at the time, Williams told of the destruction he found on the island.

He said: “As we walked around Jacmel on the first day, it’s hard to explain in words the massive and devastating impact that the earthquake clearly had – it’s a whole different league from what I had imagined I would see.

“It was almost unbelievable, like a movie set. Cars completely crushed – some still poking out from underneath the buildings that have fallen on top of them.”

