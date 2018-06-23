Taylor Swift left fans pleasantly surprised as she brought out Robbie Williams during her second performance at Wembley Stadium.

Robbie Williams joins Taylor Swift on stage for second night at Wembley

The singer, who brought her Reputation Stadium tour to London on Friday, introduced the veteran entertainer to a packed audience for a duet of Angels.

Williams appeared to rapturous applause and cheers, and was appropriately dressed for the occasion, sporting a Taylor Swift T-Shirt. Fans shared their excitement and disbelief on Twitter.

Omg!!! Robbie Williams just came out at Taylor swift concert dueting angels! At Wembley. Absolutely amazing...literally buzzing. @robbiewilliams @taylorswift13 — Marie Casey (@ladycasey1) June 23, 2018 “Fair to say when Robbie Williams hits the #TaylorSwift stage to sing #Angels it’s an uplifting moment. #liftedtheroof,” said Twitter user @Beejayville. @Rafaella_Leo wrote: “Robbie Williams just appeared on stage with Taylor Swift and I cried.”

Robbie Williams just appeared on stage with Taylor Swift and I cried — Raffaella (@Raffaella_Leo) June 23, 2018 Meanwhile another fan tweeted: “Robbie Williams singing angels with Taylor Swift is something I did not know I needed to see until I saw it”. Videos and images of the special moment flooded the social networking site.

It follows a special appearance from One Direction star Niall Horan on Friday.

Press Association