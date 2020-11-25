Robbie Williams: ‘Food is a very emotional topic… it’s difficult. It’s maddening and it’s depressing’

Robbie Williams takes a seat in his London home and asks a question before our Zoom interview begins. “How many calories can you burn in an hour just from standing up?” I hazard a wildly inaccurate guess.

“It’s 50,” he says. “Just imagine that.” Tickled by the information that he has recently learned, he adds that by simply staying in bed all day, you can burn 1,000 calories.

It is perhaps not surprising that Williams finds calorie talk so fascinating. He has been an ambassador for Weight Watchers — or WW, as the company has rebranded itself of late — since 2018.

He seems to takes the role seriously — after all, its programme has apparently helped to keep him trim after years of yo-yo dieting.

“Some people have a high metabolism,” he quips. “I’m not one of them.”

But more of that later. Williams has a new festive single out. Can’t Stop Christmas is his response to the Covid pandemic. It’s a cheery song, although some will wince at the saccharine lyrics.

After releasing The Christmas Present, an album of Yuletide tunes last year, he was clearly in the mood to go at it again, although he says his wife Ayda Field was instrumental in helping him write about a year like no other.

“I was made to write the song by my wife,” he says with a grin.

“I had written 50 songs for The Christmas Present and I didn’t want to do any more but she said, ‘You’re missing a trick. Look, you know, you’ve got to document what’s going on in the world right now — and do it with some humour.’

"I said, ‘I’m not doing that because all the musicians in the world are going to be doing that right now and I can’t be bothered, thank you very much’. And then she made me and then she gave me the title and some of the lyrics. So, it’s kinda Ayda Williams’s project lived out by me.”

Williams married the American actress and model in 2010 and they have four children: daughters Teddy and Coco and sons Charlie and Beau, who arrived on Valentine’s Day this year. As with his sister Coco, Beau was born via surrogate. The Williamses kept the details secret until his arrival.

I suggest to him that Ayda has been a stabilising force in his life. He was the ‘bad boy’ in Take That and something of a hell-raiser in his early solo years. At 46, he seems much more together now — and has been for years.

“There is a saying — and I will butcher this — but it’s when everything is good from within, nothing from without can affect you,” he says.

“When we are solid, which is 99pc of the time, nothing outside can affect us — not Covid, not sickness, not angry words, not bitterness from strangers. You know, she’s vitally integral to my mental wellbeing.”

For Williams, 2020 has been less about the pandemic and more about matters close to home. “My dad’s got Parkinson’s and my mother-in-law has got cancer, so we’re dealing with shit,” he says.

“On the other hand, during Covid, I’ve been able to have a day-to-day regime that I don’t normally get in any other year because I’ll be in another time zone, I’d be working late... so my food has been on point. What I’ve been eating has been on point.

"I have been with my children, and most of the time I don’t get a whole year with my kids. Most years, four months out of that year, I won’t see them. Plus, I’ve been doing 20,000 steps every day — so I’m walking 10 miles every day.

“I talk from a very privileged position,” he is quick to add. “My experience of this whole Covid is very different to a lot of people. I can only speak for me and how I have been feeling in the last eight months.

"You know, there’s something they try to tell you in your teens and 20s, but you can’t be bothered to listen: if you hydrate, if you sleep enough, if you don’t drink at all or a lot, and if you do some exercise, everything takes care of itself.”

Right now, Williams is looking fit. His salt-and-pepper hair is cropped short and his close-fitting grey sweatshirt suggests he has been working out his upper body.

“I gave up chocolate at the beginning of the year,” he says. “And something that helped was getting great oranges and cutting them up and having that instead.

"It’s not chocolate — it’s never going to be — but that citrus and that natural fructose that you get from it helped me to stave off what I really wanted, which was to abuse myself with Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory’s chocolate river-esque proportions.”

But cravings come all the time. “I have opened the door to a bit of a chocolate problem in the last two weeks,” he confides. “But I did get back on the horse, and the last two days have been chocolate-free.

"And as ridiculous as this sounds, these are the things that deeply affect me, and food is a very emotional topic.”

When it comes to food, he has fallen off the wagon many times in the past — and he has always been honest about the impact it’s had on him.

“It’s f**king difficult. It’s maddening and it’s depressing. And it makes you vulnerable, especially for someone with my job who gets on stage and you look behind you [at the big screens] and there is a 40-foot version of yourself and it’s 40 foot bigger than you would like it to be.”

The days of striving to be the biggest pop star on the planet seem to be gone. He’s no longer striding in the sort of stratosphere occupied by fellow Brits Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

And yet, it’s worth noting that last year’s Christmas album was his 13th to top the chart in Britain, making him the joint most successful solo act in UK album chart history. The other act? Elvis Presley.

He has lived in the glare of public attention for almost 30 years. He joined Take That at 16 and soon enjoyed success. He was a millionaire while still a teen, although, back then, the smart money was on frontman Gary Barlow to be the one to enjoy a lengthy solo career.

The manufactured pop band world of the early 1990s was an especially cut-throat one. Williams would soon come to understand just how hard the pop industry could be. Is it any better now, especially in light of #MeToo?

“I don’t know if it’s a better industry,” he says. “To be honest with you, I was more involved with whatever you term to be an industry between 1991 and 2006. And then I just turned off, because the noise was deafening.

"I actually retired in 2006 — I made a sweeping statement to myself and nobody else!”

He says the Robbie Williams juggernaut simply got out of control by about 2003. That was the year he played in front of 120,000 people at Dublin’s Phoenix Park — it remains one of the biggest shows ever staged in this country.

“I can’t remember it,” he says, a hint of resignation in his voice. “Things were already huge and then they got too big and it overwhelmed me and scared me, and a lot of that year has sort of been blocked.

"There was an inability to cope with what I’d been given. I know Phoenix Park happened…

“I do remember the last time I played in Dublin and just feeling the warmth, the reception, from what I consider to be my people. That’s how they make me feel when I am there.”

He says he has missed the business of playing live this year, although he did a virtual charity gig with his old Take That mates back in May.

“This is breaking the ‘fourth wall’,” he says, “but they recorded all our parts separately.”

When it comes to keeping track of the zeitgeist now, he cheerfully admits to being completely out of the loop, and he says he likes it that way.

“I don’t listen to the radio. I couldn’t tell you want the top 10 is. I don’t know how record companies work now. I do know that artists are kind of nicer to each other than they used to be in the ’90s — we used to be awful with each other.”

In his early post-Take That life, Williams had a love-hate relationship with Liam Gallagher; at the 2000 Brit Awards he challenged the Oasis singer to get in a boxing ring with him for a punch-up. It never happened.

“I’m not 16 now and I only experienced what I experienced,” he says of the days where he was pushed to perform when he wanted to do anything else.

“I think people are aware that there’s something they can’t do any more. What also comes with that, unfortunately, is a dramatic over-correction which we’re currently experiencing.

"The land shift has gone so far in the other direction [political correctness] that people, places and things are going to be overwhelmed in its wash, and I’m just standing back and watching it all happen.”

Can’t Stop Christmas is released tomorrow

Online Editors