Robbie Williams will now play three nights in Dublin this coming autumn – adding two new dates after “unprecedented demand” after tickets went on sale this morning.

Concert promoters announced that the pop superstar (48) will now also play on October 30th and November 1st.

Robbie Williams announced his autumn arena tour across the UK and Ireland marking 25 years as a solo singer earlier this month.

He will kick off with two nights at London's O2 in October, before taking his tour to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, now for three nights.

The tour will come a month after the release of his newest album XXV on September 9 and tickets for the Dublin gigs at the 3 Arena start at €57.65.

Tickets for the extra dates are now available.

The album features re-recorded versions of his greatest hits and fan favourites including Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and Millennium - newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.

It also includes the newest version of his 1997 hit ballad Angels, which Williams performed in the half-time interval at Soccer Aid at the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford for Soccer Aid on Sunday.

Several new tracks including Lost, Disco Symphony, More Than This and The World And Her Mother are also promised.

The album marks the 25-year milestone in Williams' glittering career as one of the world's most decorated artists, with 13 UK number one albums, having left boyband Take That to pursue a solo career in 1995.

The group notched up eight number one hits and sold 10 million albums in the 1990s but tensions began to show between Gary Barlow, seen as the serious songwriter of the group, and Williams, the rebellious joker.

Together with Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange, Take That were hailed as Britain's biggest boyband in the 1990s, evoking hysteria reminiscent of The Beatles.