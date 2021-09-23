| 17.5°C Dublin

Rihanna’s Reign: The farmer, the topless dancer and that wrap party – 10 years on from infamous video shoot

International singer Rihanna pictured at Alan Graham's field near Bangor, County Down Expand
Maureen Coleman

Alan Graham had never heard of Rihanna before September 2011.

He wasn’t aware of her international pop superstar status and certainly wasn’t familiar with any of her chart-topping songs.

In the weeks and months that followed her headline-grabbing visit to Northern Ireland to shoot a music video ahead of three shows in Belfast, that all changed.

