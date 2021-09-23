Rihanna’s Reign: The farmer, the topless dancer and that wrap party – 10 years on from infamous video shoot

Alan Graham had never heard of Rihanna before September 2011.

He wasn’t aware of her international pop superstar status and certainly wasn’t familiar with any of her chart-topping songs.

In the weeks and months that followed her headline-grabbing visit to Northern Ireland to shoot a music video ahead of three shows in Belfast, that all changed.

Everywhere he went, her track We Found Love (In a Hopeless Place) seemed to taunt him; an omnipresent, electro house earworm and a reminder of how this hard-working Co Down farmer was suddenly plunged into the centre of a global showbiz story.

Graham (71) a veteran DUP Alderman on Ards and North Down Borough Council at the time, found himself caught up in a media frenzy after confronting the Bajan beauty for dancing topless in his barley field outside Bangor.

The singer was shooting the video for her new single with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, when she began to peel off her clothes, prompting the farmer to step in – or rather, jump on his tractor and drive over – to request that she cover up and stop filming on his land.

“At that particular time, I knew nothing about pop music, but I learned more in that one week than I did my entire life,” he says.

“After it all happened, I used to hear We Found Love everywhere I went. I wouldn’t exactly say it was haunting me, but it seemed to be on every radio station, every day.

“I can’t say I’d sit down and listen to Rihanna’s music, but I’ve taken an interest in her business success and that wouldn’t have happened without that encounter.”

In the run up to the now-infamous field incident, Graham was approached by a man asking for permission to use his field.

The man explained that it would be the setting for a pop video involving a woman running through it.

Graham joked that his wife was available but the representative from Rihanna’s camp failed to pick on the humour and explained that they already had their woman lined up.

Graham says that on the Monday, the day of the shoot, he had been expecting a camera man and sound man and was surprised to see such a massive convoy of vehicles outside the nearby Presbyterian church.

By this stage, word had gotten out that Rihanna was on site and more reporters, photographers and fans began to pitch up.

As everyone strained to see what was going on, a double-decker bus load of dancers and extras arrived, dressed like they were heading to a festival.

Security guards with walkie-talkies kept an eye on proceedings.

Then Rihanna appeared, casting off a blanket from around her shoulders to reveal pale blue ripped jeans, an American flag bikini top and stars and stripes denim waistcoat.

Graham realised that this was no low budget production, and this was no low budget star.

But when she began to remove her bikini top, he felt he had no option but to have his say.

“There was a lot of exaggerated story-telling at the time,” says Graham.

“I explained my position to her, that I felt it was inappropriate and she was most respectful and courteous. It was my land, after all.

“We shook hands five times and the last thing she did before we parted company was present her cheek to me for a kiss. I gave her a peck. It wasn’t a row.

“And I must give her fair dues; whoever brought her up taught her to be mannerly and respectful to older people. There was no arrogance or nastiness on her part.”

Graham said he understood that there was scope for ‘more racy stuff’ when it came to pop videos but that he admired musicians and artists who relied on skill alone to be successful.

He admitted he was aware that the singer was, indeed, talented but said he felt there was no need for Rihanna to ‘go down that other road’ to boost sales.

“Maybe it was the directors and producers who encouraged her to go down that path that day,” ponders Graham.

“Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking on my part.”

The night before the Bangor shoot, events producer Dino Cafolla was asked by a friend if he would like to be an extra.

He and his cousin Christopher Cafolla, training partners in the gym, agreed to go along.

They had no idea what they were signing up to, but it seemed like a fun way to spend a day off.

The pair showed up at the City Hall at 6am the following morning and were whisked off by bus to Ballyrobert.

Only then did they discover they were to be extras in a pop video for Rihanna and Calvin Harris.

“We were told to look lively,” recalls Dino. “It was a festival scene and they told us to jump around and look like we were having fun.

“If we wanted to, we could take our tops off, so we did. Rihanna and the guy playing her love interest in the video, were in the middle of it all.

“Everyone was a bit reluctant to get too close or touch her, but the director told us not to be worried about banging into her.

“No one wanted to be that person who broke Rihanna’s wrist when we were lifting her up and throwing her around. But we were told to go for it. When you watch the video, you can see there’s no holding back.”

Cafolla, who also featured in the scenes shot at the T13 Skate Park, where security was much tighter, said he didn’t see Rihanna strip off - she was dancing on her own in the field at that time.

Nor did he see the exchange with the farmer. But he did get to talk to her briefly at the Skate Park.

“It was a long day’s shoot and at the end she thanked us all for our time,” he says.

“She was pleasant and very smiley, and she was definitely up for a bit of craic.

“There was lot of gyrating going on too. She wasn’t shy, that’s for sure.”

Belfast boxer Tommy McCarthy was also on the party bus that headed to Bangor that morning.

He and four friends had been told to wear shorts or jeans, boots and ‘muscle tops’ and had dressed accordingly for the shoot.

Once there, their mobile phones were taken off them and they spent much of the day hanging around in a trailer.

When an American man asked if any of the hastily roped-in extras could dance, one of McCarthy’s friends stuck his hand up but the boxer decided to play it safe.

He and the remaining group were told they were going to portray a ‘Rough Crew’ in the video and that their role would be to beat up Rihanna’s love interest.

But after three days of waiting, McCarthy and co were told ‘that’s a wrap’.

Their scene was never shot. The group did make a brief appearance in the background in the Skate Park segment but McCarthy doesn’t mind.

He ended up befriending Rihanna’s hair stylist, Yusef Williams, on set and the pair remain in touch.

“We had a script for the Rough Crew scene and were all geared up for it, but it didn’t happen in the end,” says McCarthy.

“We had to hang around for three days but to be honest, it didn’t really bother me that our scene was cut. We still got paid.

“We got to go to the wrap party at The Box and the place was rammed. Yusef came over and brought us into the VIP area, and we got to chat to Rihanna. She was sound as a pound.

“Any time Yusef is over this way, he invites me and my wife to come and see Rihanna. We’ve met her on a few occasions now.

“She was performing at the Radio One Big Weekend in London and at the afterparty she came over to me and said: ‘I remember you from the video’.

“I told her: ‘Aye, we stood there for three days, and you didn’t even put us in it’. She laughed and said: ‘next time’.”

There was more controversy to come though during the video shoot when Rihanna and her crew rocked up in the New Lodge to film some key scenes.

The video itself, when released the following month, was contentious enough given its depiction of a toxic relationship, recreational drug use and violence.

But it was the lyrical content that offended many people; the use of the words ‘hopeless place’ and its negative connotations.

Not that those words mattered much to the large crowds of schoolchildren and local residents, who packed into the area around the tower block flats to see the pop idol whizz around in a car with her on-screen lover.

Carál Ní Chuilín, who lives in the New Lodge, was Minster for Culture, Arts and Leisure at the time.

She only found out on the day of the shoot that Rihanna was in the New Lodge and thought it a ‘wind up’ initially.

The Sinn Fein MLA recalls a ‘buzz’ about the place and the crowds of schoolchildren from every part of the city packed into the square.

“To be fair, there was a bit of commentary afterwards about the song title and the words ‘hopeless place’ did pinch a wee bit,” she admits.

“But most people I spoke to were fine about it. The young ones couldn’t believe that someone of Rihanna’s status had come into their area and that their neighbourhood was being seen globally.

“I remember watching the video and it made me feel a bit dizzy, but it got everyone talking at the time.

“For me, regardless of who said what, it gave the kids a great memory and that was the real Rihanna story for me.”