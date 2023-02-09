| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Rihanna: There’s something exhilarating about Super Bowl halftime show challenge

The Barbadian singer said following the birth of her son she felt like she could ‘take on the world’.

Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL game in Phoenix, Arizona (Mike Stewart/AP) Expand

Close

Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL game in Phoenix, Arizona (Mike Stewart/AP)

Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL game in Phoenix, Arizona (Mike Stewart/AP)

Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL game in Phoenix, Arizona (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna has said that as a new mother there is “something exhilarating” about the challenge of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer said following the birth of her son she felt like she could “take on the world” and that it was “important” for him to see her on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Most Watched

Privacy