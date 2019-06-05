Rihanna the world’s richest female musician, Forbes says

Pop star Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world, according to Forbes.

Pop star Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world, according to Forbes.

The 31-year-old has amassed a fortune of about 600 million US dollars (£472 million), largely through her music and makeup business, the magazine said.

Her Fenty Beauty line launched in 2017 and reportedly made 100 million US dollars (about £78 million) in its first 40 days.

Rihanna has been named the richest female musician in the world by Forbes magazine (Ian West/PA Wire)

And Forbes said Rihanna’s wealth puts her ahead of other music industry giants such as Madonna, worth an estimated £448 million, Celine Dion (£350 million) and Beyonce (£314 million).

As well as her career in music and cosmetics, Barbados-born Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is also behind the Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

She is also set to become the first woman to create a fashion label at French luxury goods company LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton.

Rihanna’s makeup business gave her the financial edge over other female singers, according to Forbes (Ian West/PA)

In an interview with The New York Times last month, Rihanna said money was not her main motivation.

She said: “Money is happening along the way, but I’m working out of what I love to do, what I’m passionate about.

“Work will change when my life changes in the future but an amount of money is not going to stop that.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty business is worth an estimated $3 billion, Forbes said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

After moving to the US in 2005, Rihanna released her debut album, Music Of The Sun, before following it up with A Girl Like Me and Good Girl Gone Bad.

She has since sold more than 250 million records and has twice been named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Rihanna was cast in 2018 heist movie Ocean’s 8.

Earlier this week Forbes named rapper Jay-Z as the first hip-hop star to become a billionaire, crediting his wealth to his music career and varied business interests in fashion, alcohol and the ride hailing app Uber.

Press Association