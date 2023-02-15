| 8.8°C Dublin

Rihanna says she and partner ASAP Rocky are ‘best friends with a baby’

The Barbadian singer welcomed her first child with the American rapper last year.

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Rihanna has said she and her partner ASAP Rocky are “best friends with a baby”, and the experience of becoming parents has brought the couple “closer”.

The Barbadian singer, 34, welcomed her first child with the American rapper, also 34, last year and recently confirmed they are expecting their second child during her headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

