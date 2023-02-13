| 5°C Dublin

Close

Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her for an electrifying show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP) Expand

Close

Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her highly anticipated headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Most Watched

Privacy