Rihanna details vast preparations for Super Bowl VII halftime show

Weeks of planning have gone into the performance.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Despite only lasting 13 minutes on the night, weeks of planning and preparation have gone into Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer said up to 400 people had been involved in the production process, and almost 40 setlist iterations created for the highly anticipated performance.

