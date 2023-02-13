| 5.8°C Dublin

Rihanna confirms second pregnancy during Super Bowl half-time show

The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music.

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (Ross D. Franklin/AP) Expand

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Ellie Iorizzo and Mike Bedigan, PA

Rihanna confirmed she is pregnant for a second time during a hit-heavy headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Barbadian singer, 34, kicked off her live performance suspended high above the stadium, dressed in a bold red ensemble jumpsuit while an army of dancers dressed in white gathered beneath her.

