| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Rihanna appears to reveal pregnancy in guest-free Super Bowl halftime show

The singer previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was ‘important’ for her son to watch it.

Rihanna appears to reveal pregnancy in guest-free Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP) Expand

Close

Rihanna appears to reveal pregnancy in guest-free Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Rihanna appears to reveal pregnancy in guest-free Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Rihanna appears to reveal pregnancy in guest-free Super Bowl halftime show (Ross D Franklin/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rihanna appeared to reveal her second pregnancy during her highly anticipated headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her for an electrifying show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Most Watched

Privacy