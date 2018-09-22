With eight Grammys, two Brit awards and nine UK number ones, a fashion business and a charitable foundation, Rihanna now has another facet to her glittering CV – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

With eight Grammys, two Brit awards and nine UK number ones, a fashion business and a charitable foundation, Rihanna now has another facet to her glittering CV – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

The pop superstar and entrepreneur was given the special role in her native Barbados, where she will promote education, tourism and investment for her home country.

Rihanna said she “couldn’t be more proud” to be given the prestigious title and was looking forward to help “re-imagine Barbados”.

Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. Rihanna “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility.” https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/rihanna-adds-ambassador-extraordinary-and-plenipotentiary-to-cv-37343112.html “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility.” https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/rihanna-adds-ambassador-extraordinary-and-plenipotentiary-to-cv-37343112.html

As well as her multi-platinum musical talents, the 30-year-old was hailed for her “significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business” by the Caribbean island’s prime minister, Mia Amor Mottley.

“Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” the premier said.

“She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. pic.twitter.com/BB73I82HNf — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) September 21, 2018

Already a cultural ambassador for Barbados, her expanded role reflects her “global influence across a much broader range of areas”.

Ms Motley also noted her “significant” charitable contributions at home and abroad.

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country,” Rihanna said.

“Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

Alongside her astronomical musical career, Rihanna, who has amassed an estimated net worth of 210 million dollars (£160 million), has a number of business ventures, notably in the world of fashion and cosmetics.

Most recently she wowed London Fashion Week with a masterclass in diversity as she showcased lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

Real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, she has also carried out international charitable work through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after her grandparents.

The pop star has also been a vocal commentator on political and social issues.

In 2017 she was a prominent critic of President Donald Trump’s response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico.

The same year she called for an end to gun violence after a cousin was shot dead in Barbados.

In March she almost singlehandedly wiped one billion dollars (£760 million) off Snapchat’s value after criticising the app for an advert that appeared to make light of domestic violence.

Press Association