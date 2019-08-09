Ricky Martin shares first picture of his seven-month-old daughter
He welcomed the baby girl late last year with husband Jwan Yosef.
Ricky Martin has shared the first picture of his seven-month-old daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef.
The Puerto Rican singer and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed the baby girl late last year but had kept her out of the public eye.
Martin, 47, showed her off to fans with a post on Instagram.
In the picture, Martin, who starred in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, cradles the baby while she looks off into the distance.
It was captioned “La luz de mis ojos”, which translated means “she is the light of my eyes”.
Martin and Yosef announced Lucia’s arrival on December 31 last year, posting a picture of her hands to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
🇪🇸Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. 🇬🇧 We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤
Martin, known as the King of Latin Pop, is already a father to 10-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo.
He married Yosef, a painter, in 2017. They announced their engagement in November 2016 after a year together.
They were among the celebrity guests as the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.
PA Media