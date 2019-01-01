Ricky Martin has announced the arrival of his third child, a baby girl called Lucia.

Ricky Martin has announced the arrival of his third child, a baby girl called Lucia.

Ricky Martin ‘beyond happy’ to announce birth of third child

The singer and star of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story married husband Jwan Yosef in 2017 and said the couple have already fallen in love with the new arrival.

Martin is already a father to 10-year-old twin sons, Valentino and Matteo.

Sharing a photo of the baby’s hands being clasped by theirs, he wrote on Instagram: “We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef.

“It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us.

“Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia.”

Martin and Josef announced their engagement in November 2016 after a year together.

They were among the celebrity guests as the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Press Association