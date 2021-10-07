Rhiannon Giddens: ‘It’s great to be back playing for people’

Rhiannon Giddens: ‘It’s nice to win a Grammy, but then I think of all the great artists who don’t have one’

It was March 2020 and Rhiannon Giddens and her life and music partner Francesco Turrisi were on tour in Australia. They were planning to record an album as soon as they got off the road. Then the pandemic struck.

Remaining tour dates were quickly cancelled and as the world started to close its borders. The couple moved fast to get on a flight to Europe and on to their adopted home of Ireland. “Our children were back in Ireland, so the risk of being stuck in Australia was something we couldn’t take,” she says.

Considering the severity of the Australian lockdown, the pair were wise to get out as fast as they could. But when they returned to an Ireland that was about to impose its own lockdown, the idea of making the album they had intended to started to recede. New songs soon began to germinate and it was those, ultimately, that got recorded.

The resulting album, They’re Calling Me Home, is a startling piece of work. It’s a true world-music project that encompasses traditional Irish and Italian music, as well as African sounds and Americana. Its songs positively ache for friends and family.

Irish music has no shortage of songs about emigrants living far away and lamenting the old sod. Here, Giddens and Turrisi are in Ireland, but longing to be home in, respectively, North Carolina and Italy.

“We got used to the idea of being able to go back to our home places very often,” Giddens says, via Zoom, from her Limerick home, adding that pre-Covid, work and other engagements might have taken her back to the US every month or so. “And Italy wasn’t far for Francesco. Then, with the pandemic, we can’t travel at all and the situation was really bad in Italy last year, and it was hard for him not to be able to be with family.”

Rhiannon Giddens first came to prominence in the “old time” African-American folk band the Carolina Chocolate Drops in the mid-2000s. The group, named after her native state, made quite an impression in a musical landscape curious to hear more of this venerable music in the wake of the Coen Brothers’ Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? and its soundtrack of Appalachian curios.

Long before she made Ireland her home, she played here and says she was especially enamoured with the reception. “When we came here with the Chocolate Drops, it was like, ‘Oh man, I love these guys — they’re so awesome’.”

She was aware of the rich traditional folk music that stems from Ireland, although it was Scottish trad that first had an impact on her back home when she was broadening her cultural horizons.

It was when she met the Irish musician Michael Laffan that she moved to this country, and to Limerick. The couple split up, but Giddens has embraced life on Shannonside and says she gets testy whenever anyone speaks ill of Limerick. Its relatively small population reminds her of home. Although she likes Dublin, she wouldn’t want to live there.

Live audiences

Like most musicians, Giddens sorely missed playing in front of live audiences — although live-streaming provided a welcome stop-gap. “We did Other Voices [on RTÉ] a couple of times and live-streams and remote workshops, that sort of thing. It was really good to have all that, but it’s great to be back out there playing to actual people.”

She and Turrisi have just returned from a US tour — “It felt like a sort of normality again” — and tonight the pair play Dublin’s National Concert Hall, the first of two shows they were invited to curate. Each concert features several guests, hand-picked by Giddens.

The second show takes place on Sunday night and features a number of musicians, including one of the country’s most lauded young talents, the Limerick-raised Zambian-Irish artist Denise Chaila. “It’s so interesting that people are coming from different places and meeting here. I’m coming from America, she’s coming from — or her family’s from — Zambia, and that’s a neat meeting of the minds, you know, meeting like that in Limerick. What we’re hoping for Sunday is that everyone brings their own bits and then at the end we can all get together and do a little bit of collaboration, but the idea really was to highlight that this is Ireland, this is who’s here, and it’s such a beautiful portrait of life here.”

Her children are in a Gaelscoil and she is absorbing some of the language as a result. Ireland looks set to be home for the foreseeable future. She says she is a restless soul when it comes to creativity — “I try to create every day” — and is already taking the first tentative steps to a new album.

The one she had planned to make with Turrisi before the pandemic arrived has been shelved — for now. “It’s just so interesting the way these things happen. You have an energy that kind of gathers around a project and then if something interrupts that, a lot of times that’s it. Sometimes, you can get it back together, but other times it goes. The moment has been lost and that might well be the case with the album Francesco and I had planned to make. Now, I’m kind of on another track altogether.”

That track is, she says, an album of all-original material. “I’ve got a stack of songs that I haven’t done anything with and I just want to have some fun. You know, I do a lot of really serious music that pays homage to the past. I just feel it’s time to just put a killer set of songs together and get a band and just have some fun with it. It will be my own project but Francesco is very much involved.”

Giddens says she has little interest in repeating herself — she’s always on the lookout for fresh challenges. Next year, she publishes her first children’s book and several more have been commissioned.

She won a Grammy for the third Carolina Chocolate Drops album, Genuine Negro Jig, but the gong does not take pride of place in her Limerick home. “It’s in storage,” she says, with a smile.

“I’ve mixed feelings about the Grammys — it’s nice to win, but then I think of all the great artists who don’t have one and those artists who I don’t respect who have 14 of them.”

The very idea of judging art is anathema to her. “It’s not what it’s about, but then every profile of me out there mentions the Grammy so I suppose it carries weight.”

The group have been dormant since 2014, and Giddens is quick to clarify that they’re finished. “That’s done,” she says. “We’ve all moved on and there will be no going back. Everyone wants to do other stuff.”

She is especially proud of They’re Calling Me Home and believes it will always provide her and Turrisi with a sonic snapshot of what they were thinking and feeling when the world as we knew it ground to a halt.

“Pretty much all that record is a response to the pandemic and so much of it was stuff that we’d been living with for many years, but never thought to record, like Nenna Nenna, the old Italian lullaby, and some of the old Appalachian stuff. I’d learned it years ago, but never performed it. And then, with every everything that happened last year, it felt right.

“All of us were looking at things that brought us comfort — memories of childhood maybe —and just the sort of simple things we took for granted. For me, that’s what the album is about.”

Rhiannon Giddens’ ‘Prism’ is at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, on Sunday, October 10. Hosted by Giddens and Francisco Turrisi, with Denise Chaila, Emer Mayock and Niwel Tsumbu. In-person and live-stream tickets available.