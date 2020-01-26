Reunited couple Jessie J and Channing Tatum hit red carpet at pre-Grammy bash

Jessie J and Channing Tatum could not have looked happier to pose together as a couple at a pre-Grammy event, days after confirming their romance was back on.

The British music star and the Hollywood actor cemented their romantic status on the red carpet at Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, having taken to social media earlier in the week to declare their feelings for each other.

Jessie, 31, looked beautiful in a figure-hugging gown with a black and sheer illusion print and a Bardot neckline revealing her shoulders.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum at the pre-Grammy gala in LA (Mark Von Holden/AP/PA)

Magic Mike star Tatum, 39, looked suave in a high-neck black top with a tuxedo jacket for the star-studded event.

They posed happily together at the glitzy bash a day after they made their official red carpet debut as a couple at another event on Friday, the MusiCares Person Of The Year event in LA, which came with plenty of displays of affection on their respective Instagram pages.

Tatum had posted a picture of himself with Jessie on Instagram from the night, each of them wearing novelty unicorn headpieces.

Janet Jackson was at the star-studded pre-Grammy bash (Mark Von Holden/AP/PA)

He wrote: “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

In another post, he shared a picture of Jessie in the silver dress she wore for the event along with the caption: “Sculpture of magic.”

Do It Like A Dude singer Jessie, real name Jessica Cornish, posted videos of the pair on her Instagram Stories, including one of them sharing a kiss for the camera.

Avril Lavigne opted for a black dress with statement sleeves (Mark Von Holden/AP/PA)

The celebrity couple were reported to have split in December after being in a relationship for around a year.

They are believed to have started a relationship six months after Tatum split from his wife of nearly nine years, actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he has six-year-old daughter Everly.

The couple were joined at the event by the likes of Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Nicole Scherzinger, Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Naomi Campbell, Hailee Steinfeld, Cynthia Erivo, Avril Lavigne and Diddy, who was the honouree of the night.

Nicole Scherzinger wore a beautiful white gown (Mark Von Holden/AP/PA)

Jackson looked the epitome of cool in a head-to-toe black leather coat, while pop-rocker Lavinge also went for an all-black look in a dress with oversized puffy sleeves.

Rapper Cardi B wore an eye-popping cleavage-baring bright pink gown as she attended the event alongside husband Offset.

Scherzinger and Campbell dazzled in elegant white gowns.

Naomi Campbell’s dress had a unique overly ruffled hem (Mark Von Holden/AP/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Scherzinger’s outfit included an intricate, origami-inspired neckline, while supermodel Campbell’s dress was all about the statement hem, a wonderfully ruffled affair that gave the ensemble a bottom-heavy edge.

The event, which takes place every year the day before the Grammy Awards, saw performances from Oscar-nominated British actress Erivo, John Legend, Lil Kim and Chance The Rapper, among others.

PA Media