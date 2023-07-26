Retro Irish Top Ten Singles 1988: Overnight stardom for teenager Glenn Medeiros

1 Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You Glenn Medeiros

2 Flight Of Earls Paddy Reilly

3 I Want Your Love Transvision Vamp

4 I Don’t Want To Talk About It Everything But The Girl

5 Dirty Diana Michael Jackson

6 Push It Salt N Pepa

7 Love Bites Def Leppard

8 Flow Liffey Waters EP The Wolfe Tones

9 You Came Kim Wilde

10 Fast Car Tracy Chapman

“Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You”, written by Michael Masser and Gerry Goffin, was originally recorded by George Benson in 1985. Released by the American star as a single in Europe only, the song saw little chart action for Benson, peaking at 29 in Belgium and 43 in the Netherlands.

Glenn Medeiros was just 16 and at school when he recorded “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You”.

The Hawaiian youngster originally released the song on a small independent label in 1986, after winning Brown Bags to Stardom, a local radio talent contest at KIKI radio, in his hometown of Honolulu.

A visiting radio executive from KZZP in Phoenix, Arizona, heard the Medeiros cover, took the record back to Phoenix, and played it on the air. The song got a great response in both Hawaii and Phoenix, and in the beginning of 1987, Medeiros signed to MCA Records and the single was released across the US. In June 1987, it climbed to No.12 on the Billboard Hot 100, a few weeks before Medeiros turned 17.

In 1988, “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You” was released in Europe, where it became an even bigger hit, topping the charts in the UK, Ireland, France and the Netherlands.

It spent four weeks at the top in the UK and is the only song co-written by the celebrated Gerry Goffin to hit number one in Britain.

In Ireland, the song spent three weeks at the top of the chart before being replaced by homegrown Paddy Reilly’s “Flight Of Earls” in early August.

Madeiros did not reach the same chart heights in Ireland and Europe with subsequent releases, but he did score a No. 1 hit in the US in 1990 with “She Ain’t Worth It”, featuring Bobby Brown.

As the nineties dawned, Glenn Madeiros was no longer scoring charts hits. He left music behind to pursue a different career in teaching.

Madeiros taught and was vice-principal at the Maryknoll School, a parochial school in Honolulu, Hawaii, and as a professor at Chaminade University, a private Marianist university which shares its grounds with Saint Louis School. In 2015, Medeiros was appointed Head of School/Principal of the all-boys St. Louis School, where he has been its president/CEO since 2017.

Madeiros has two children, a son Chord and daughter Lyric.