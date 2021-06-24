Restaurant of ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman shuts doors for final time

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman has closed down his west London restaurant after 32 years because of the pandemic.

Sticky Fingers, named after the band’s acclaimed 1971 album, opened in May 1989 in Kensington and was decorated with Stones and other rock and roll memorabilia.

In a statement, the veteran rocker, 84, said the pandemic had been a “difficult time for many restaurants and businesses around the world”.

Statement from Bill on 24th June @ 3pm pic.twitter.com/vkKQ9nEvVO — Bill Wyman (@bill_wyman) June 24, 2021

He added: “My heart goes out to all those affected by Covid. I also have the sad news to report that my beloved Sticky Fingers restaurant has closed for the last time because of the pandemic.

“I would like to thank everyone who has support Sticky’s, both customers and staff, over a wonderful 32 years of business.”

The restaurant described itself as a “true haven of rock’n’roll celebrating the best of good music, good people and good food”.

Expand Close Bill Wyman with The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bill Wyman with The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park (PA)

Its menu featured American favourites including ribs, burgers and chicken wings set to a soundtrack of rock and blues.

Wyman was in the Stones from 1962 until 1993, and in 1997 founded his own band – Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

In September 2020, more than 1,000 items from Wyman’s archive went under the hammer at auction, including musical instruments, amplifiers, stage-worn ensembles, awards and personal items.