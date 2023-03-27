| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Renee Fleming stars as Nixon In China arrives in Paris

John Adams’ Nixon In China, a 1987 work among the most acclaimed American operas, received its Paris Opera premiere on Saturday.

Renee Fleming as Patricia Nixon (Opera national de Paris/AP) Expand

Close

Renee Fleming as Patricia Nixon (Opera national de Paris/AP)

Renee Fleming as Patricia Nixon (Opera national de Paris/AP)

Renee Fleming as Patricia Nixon (Opera national de Paris/AP)

By Ronald Blum, Associated Press

After spending decades portraying generals’ wives, a countess and a courtesan, Renee Fleming walked gingerly on to the stage of the Bastille Opera in a blonde wig, red coat and black gloves to depict Pat Nixon, former first lady of the United States.

John Adams’ Nixon In China, a 1987 work among the most acclaimed American operas, received its Paris Opera premiere on Saturday to eight minutes of applause following a revelatory production by Argentine director Valentina Carrasco that replaced literalism with metaphor.

Most Watched

Privacy