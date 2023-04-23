| 6.6°C Dublin

Close

Remaining tickets for Eurovision Song Contest to be released

Prices for the international music event in Liverpool range from £30 to £380.

Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA) Expand

Close

Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)

Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)

Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The final remaining tickets to the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool are set to go on sale.

A “limited number” of tickets to each of the nine live shows at ACC Liverpool arena which make up the competition will be released at midday on Monday.

Most Watched

Privacy