'Reliving your best and worst moments on stage every night can be exhausting' - Dermot Kennedy

"Don't tell me this is all for nothing /

I can only tell you one thing /

On the nights you feel outnumbered /

Baby, I'll be out there somewhere /

I see everything you can be /

I see the beauty that you can't see."

From the way he sings live on and on record, talking to Dermot it is not much of a surprise that he has a certain Daniel Day-Lewis-like intensity to him. In the same way it's no surprise that Roy Keane has a bit of fanatical fervour to his words, not that different from the warrior way he played for Manchester United and Ireland.

When asked to express how he was drawn as an early teenager to Glen Hansard, Dermot says this about why his fellow Dubliner stood out above everybody else: "I just believed it so much. It was to do with the expression on his face and everything. He gave everything 100 per cent. I was mad into football at the time. I was into players like Roy Keane. And that translated into music. I was a fan of people who just gave everything. And Glen was that for me."

What had also steered Dermot in the direction of music was perhaps that his sister Claire was an accomplished pianist. "There's a great piano at my parents' place for me to practise on," he said last year.

Dermot had seen Hansard's band The Frames play live on the telly. "It was at that point that I started falling in love with what Glen Hansard did and decided that that was what I wanted to do. I was a child.

"I remember I made sure I got that record," he says referring to Set List, which came out in late 2002 when Dermot was 11, "because I dragged my mother [Eileen] out the next day and bought the album. I made my mam take me to get that record. I was totally blown away by how solid his vocal was. There is an awful lot of courage in what Glen does."

The subject of courage returns Dermot to talk of the one-time captain of Man Utd. "There's that quote that [former United manager] Alex Ferguson said it was an honour to watch Roy Keane in the Juventus semi-final of the Champions League [in 1999]. When he basically won the game for them," continues Dermot, who played centre-midfield for Crumlin United until early 2017. (When he played the Sugar Club in Dublin in March of that year, the club posted on their Facebook page: "Best of luck to our senior player & musical genius Dermot Kennedy.")

"Roy had that quote from Ferguson read out to him," Dermot says. "He said he found it insulting because that shouldn't be an exceptional thing to cover every blade of grass. It shouldn't be an exceptional thing that he gave 100pc. He sees it as his job and his obligation."

Is Dermot's obligation in his music to never to phone it in, like some acts do eventually?

"Yeah. And I think there's truth and authenticity, and then there's the opposite. Obviously that's just my opinion. There's Stormzy who's got certain songs where he did a freestyle performance at the Brits and it referenced all that stuff. You can tell that he lives through his music. There is an awful lot of bullshit in hip-hop these days. So I think artists like Stormzy are so important."

Dermot also namechecks Villagers, Bon Iver, Foy Vance, Damien Rice, David Gray, Fleet Foxes and Hansard "as the real deal. And then there are certain artists where it is not necessarily for real."

As a young teen, Dermot was drawn to literature that was based on the unreal. "I was mad into things like The Hobbit. A lot of Tolkien stuff. Harry Potter was a big deal for me. I think I just enjoyed the idea of being able to live a normal life and then be drawn to this fantasy world. When I was 15 or 16, they were basically fantasy worlds that I was creating in my head."

Born December 13, 1991, Dermot Joseph Kennedy, who grew up in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, learned to play the guitar at the age of 10 and was writing songs four years later. Having written his first song at 15, he performed it at a singer-songwriter night in Bruxelles bar off Grafton Steet. He also busked around in his mid-teens. His dad John used to drive him into town, where he performed at open-mic nights or busked on Grafton Street.

The young singer-songwriter had to quickly grow a thick skin. He recalls one night when some young men were walking past as he played his little heart out. One of the lads, not music fans clearly, threw a little milk carton at the future superstar. It landed in Dermot's guitar case. The milk was everywhere. He took no notice because on some nights on Grafton Street, Dermot would have €850 in his cap on the ground by the end of a busking session.

After three years of studying, Dermot completed his degree in classical music at Maynooth University. His mother, so the story goes, applied for him. "It was very intense," he once said. "Sometimes it felt as though it was taking the magic of music away because we were having to analyse it to death."

He did his dissertation on the operatic treatment of the Orpheus myth, where Orpheus descends deep into Hades to be with the soul of his beloved Eurydice. The music business must sometimes feel like a descent in Hades. How does he try to stay normal when everyone is talking about Dermot as the next big thing? ('Could Dermot Kennedy be Ireland's answer to Ed Sheeran?' asked GQ - ridiculously - in October 2018.)

"Staying on the move is important. I don't do it intentionally. I think the growth of my career is that I'm constantly moving around the whole time." He talks about "reliving your best and worst moments on stage every night. It can be exhausting."

What does he mean his worst moments? Are the songs about things? ("There's a beauty in being broken," he sings on Without Fear. On Outnumbered - which has his rumoured girlfriend, former Rose of Tralee contestant Aisling Finnegan, in the video - he sings, "I could've showed you all the scars at the start.")

"Totally," he answers. "There is loads of beautiful stuff in there, but there is also [not so beautiful stuff]. There are songs with lyrics about tougher moments but I don't like to elaborate too much. I am always quite careful with how much I disclose. I like the way people who like my music will relate to the lyrics in their own way and I don't want to affect that.

"There is a massive emphasis on lyrics. It is a big part of what I do. I'm determined to impress those people who go to my gigs and couldn't give a rat's arse about lyrics. I'm determined for someone like that, who, say, is a Bon Iver fan or a Foy Vance fan… I want them to be impressed by it and not go, 'Oh, this just lyrics. There is nothing for me here.' I don't want to push too hard on what I do. But I want to combine the lyrics with the musicality of it."

What does he do for fun? Does he watch Netflix?

"I'd rather read these days. I think it is important. I have waited so long for this moment. So I want to be in peak shape as an artist. Don't get me wrong, I do absolutely watch Netflix and go to the movies but I would rather read."

What is he reading at the moment? "Papillon by Henri Charrière. There was a movie about it. I haven't seen it. What was it about that book? I saw something on TV about the movie [starring Steve McQueen] and I thought the story sounded great," Dermot says referring to the tale of a man wrongly convicted of murder in France in 1931 and sentenced to hard labour in a penal colony in French Guiana known as Devil's Island. After 14 years, Papillon escaped. "Then my dad gave me the book before I went on tour."

What did Dermot inherit emotionally from his parents?

"From my mother, definitely a lack of bullshit. I cannot suffer fools. And so, in her, I have inherited hopefully honesty. I'd say that's where a lot of the passion comes from. And from my dad, I think... they are very different, my mum and my dad. I am somewhere in-between. I am not the most social of people," says Dermot, whose auntie is RTE ledge Mary Kennedy.

Mary's daughter, and Dermot's cousin, Lucy Foster travels around the world with Dermot as his concert photographer. Dermot sang his song A Thousand Years for the first dance at Mary's other daughter Eva's wedding in Rathfarnham in 2017. "Nobody went near the floor until he was done," Mary said.

"We are all very proud of him," Mary told me. "It was always about the music for him. We had a lovely time at Christmas because he was home. We had the usual family get together, including a wonderful four days on Inis Mor for New Year.

"It was precious and fun family time, walking and climbing the cliffs and spending time in my sister Deirdre's house."

RTE's Mary Kennedy is Dermot's auntie and is a big fan of his

In the wider world too there is big demand for Dermot's music and his shows. In March 2018, the Los Angeles Times wrote: "With folk roots and a hip-hop influence… Dermot Kennedy is on the verge of breaking out." Late the following year, on the release of his debut album, Without Fear, he was more than breaking out. He was heralded by Taylor Swift ("It's very poetic what he says. Like, he'll include the word 'reverie'. I'll be like thank you Dermot Kennedy for saying reveries in a song in 2019. We need that.")

The Guardian was rhapsodising him too. "Like Ed Sheeran, the fast-rising Irish 27-year-old is an acoustic troubadour with electronic/hip-hop beats, and has already clocked up over 300 million streams."

As for Dermot in 2020, is it the cliché that he spent his entire life writing his first album, and the second one will be a good bit more difficult? Does he think about that?

"Yeah, I think about it. I've been on tour for a bit, so that thought isn't too pressing. But yeah, I think about that kind of stuff all the time. Obviously, I don't want to make the second album the same as the first. Nor do I want to do a U-turn."

And do an opera album?

"Yeah, and rid myself of the fans that I built for myself. But I want to progress musically and grow."

How does he look back on himself when he started off?

"I started off just completely hooked on the guitar and as that progressed I started falling in love with things like Fleet Foxes and acts that could have a ton of people onstage but that intimacy wasn't lost. It was exciting for me around the age of 18 and 19 and to first happen upon Bon Iver and realise that [intimacy and feel] was not necessarily lost when you went and made it a bigger arrangement with my own music.

"I went to see Villagers in Vicar Street years ago. My favourite thing about it was that with Conor O'Brien you heard every single word. No lyric was lost. It was beautiful that he had bigger arrangements and the lyrics and the delivery wasn't lost.

"When I was 18 and younger, because I didn't have a very solid version of what I wanted it to be yet, the songs kind of lost their way. And there would be times the producer would be like, 'Ok, we have to put this on.' I just agreed to different things being put on the songs. As a musician, I wasn't capable enough in my self. And it would essentially be somebody else's idea that would go into it, and over time some of the songs I was really proud of lost their way a little bit, and sort of became half my song and half the producer's idea. So I stayed out of the studio for a while and started busking and stuff. Then I came back to record a few songs.

"This was when I was 23, 24. I just made absolutely sure that I knew the parts back to front already. I knew what I wanted the drums to be, I knew what I wanted the violin parts to be. I work it out. I record little voice notes on my phone, just to make sure. I knew what I wanted it to sound like before I went into the studio. So there were no surprises. I want things to grow and to have spontaneous ideas and all that, but I didn't want it to lose its way. I didn't want to go in and work out what to do with it. That was really important for me."

Despite the enormous international success and the acclaim, Dermot is implacably down to earth. When I say he was brilliant on the main stage at Electric Picnic last August, he says "Thanks. Nice one." He was also just as powerful in November at a rather more intimate setting in the Liberties: a special performance for fans as part of the 'Live at Aloft Hotels Homecoming Tour'.

He also sold out two shows at the 3 Arena in Dublin over Christmas, and as well as touring around the globe, he is playing some big gigs here: St Anne's Park, Dublin on June 5; Malahide Castle on June 26; Irish Independent Park, Cork on June 27.

What goes through his mind when he sings perhaps his most famous song, Power Over Me? ("I Want you to sing to me softly/You can stand, I'm outrunning the dark/That's all that love ever taught me") How did that classic come about?

"That was a new thing for me," Dermot says of the song that he wrote with Koz and Scott Harris. "What I've done for my whole life is just worked away and waited for something to come up or that I found inspiring, whether it was a musical or lyrical idea… I wouldn't worry too much about which part was the verse… I didn't worry too much about the structure or any of that.

"Scott, who I know quite well, said 'Why don't we today pick a lyric and a line and get the core of this song?' We essentially started and built out from there. I had never done that before. I would never tell one consistent story throughout a song. This song was interesting, because I would start with that line about someone having power over you. Not in a negative way but in just being completely enamoured of somebody and then build out from there. The verse makes sense. Then to try and make it all work together was an interesting challenge."

I have to ask Dermot about one of my favourite songs by him, After Rain: "You call arrows to fall short/Because the snow is at our feet/And when embraces subside, and the lilies have died/It comes down to her tears on a sheet."

"After Rain is one of the songs that I went into the studio and I knew what I wanted it to be. I wanted it to build slowly. On every tour we are rejigging the set-list, and there is no song that has ever fit better as a last song in the set. It fits the moment."

And is Dermot totally lost in the moment when he sings onstage?

"I am. I think when we are playing as many shows as we are - for the last couple of years now - it is very easy to go through the motions… the way we have been talking about the power of lyrics, that has to remain potent for me.

"When the audience come to my shows, this might be the only gig of mine they see this year. So while I'm sure they understand that I am on tour all year blah blah blah, this is also the only chance that they'll get to see it."

Some artists he says "might chill out and take it easy. But that is not okay for me. "

Ever wonder why Ireland produces so many singer-songwriters?

James Vincent McMorrow

His 2010 debut album Early In The Morning caused a stir, as did Post Tropical in 2014. In 2016,he caused a frisson all over the world with his cover of Wicked Game for Games of Thrones.

Lisa Hannigan

Lisa Hannigan

The Meath indie-deity (her 2018 song Fall is one of the greatest ever) wanted to be an opera singer as a teenager "but then I realised I just don't have those pipes and there's nothing you can do about it".

Glen Hansard

In 2008, Glen and Markéta Irglová won an Oscar for Falling Slowly from the film Once. However director John Carney originally wanted Cillian Murphy to fill the role that Glen eventually played. He told CHUD.com: "Cillian is quite a good singer. I thought I'd do the usual thing where you get a good actor who can half sing and train that voice, but then it became clear to everybody that we should do it the other way around."

Lisa O'Neill

When she 13 years of age, the Cavan girl kept a unique diary. "I didn't write 'Dear diary', I wrote 'Well, diary, Lisa here'. I'm treating the diary like it's a friend that I can trust."

Damien Dempsey

The Donaghmede Druid wrote his first song when he was 12. It was called Smog. "There was people dying of it in Dublin. It was killing people. It was that bad in 1987. 'I remember Dublin when the air was fresh and clean. I remember Dublin when the air was quite obscene.' It was fairly bad! 'And when you're on the mountain-tops the smoke hangs there suspended and the people they do choke.' Something like that!"

