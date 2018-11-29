Reggae music put on Unesco intangible cultural heritage list

Reggae music has been inscribed on the prized intangible cultural heritage list of the UN’s cultural agency.

Unesco said the Jamaican music is unique because it represents “a vehicle of social commentary” and “continues to provide a voice for all” since it was first created by marginalised groups, mainly in the western part of Jamaica’s capital Kingston.

It said the music – which combines Caribbean, Latin and North American influences – provides a “cathartic experience” when played and is also used as a means of praising God.

The intangible heritage list aims to improve the visibility of non-physical traditions and know-how of communities around the world.

Unesco committees are holding their latest round of heritage inscriptions in the Mauritius capital Port Louis.

Press Association