Record shop campaign shares new details of event to support ailing stores

A campaign launched to help independent record stores survive the coronavirus pandemic has announced new details of its 24-hour event.

More than 130 shops will take part in the project, which will see dozens of new and re-issued vinyl releases being made available to music fans.

As part of the #LoveRecordStores day, on June 20, organisers say they are planning “the world’s biggest online in-store event,” with 24 hours of live performances, interviews and more, curated by some of the most influential independent labels.

The Love Record Stores campaign aims to help ailing shops struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown

The Love Record Stores campaign aims to help ailing shops struggling amid the coronavirus lockdown

It comes after Record Store Day, an important fixture in the music retail calendar for UK music retailers, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jason Rackham, co-founder of the #loverecordstores campaign, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from artists, DJs and labels for the #loverecordstores event on June 20.

“Alongside the dozens of new and re-issued record releases we’re making available for music fans to buy online from their favourite record stores, our 24-hour ‘virtual in-store’, which is the biggest online ‘in-store’ event the world has ever seen, has a stunning line-up of talent, all of whom are passionate about supporting this event.”

The “virtual in-store” will be available at www.loverecordstores.com, with programming starting at 7am on Saturday June 20 and lasting 24 hours.

