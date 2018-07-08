Entertainment Music

Rapper’s fall cuts short Gorillaz set at Roskilde

The band were playing in Denmark.

The rapper fell during the performance by Gorillaz (Mark Allan/PA)
By Alexander Britton, Press Association

Gorillaz – the band fronted by Damon Albarn – had their set at Danish festival Roskilde interrupted when a rapper fell from the stage.

The band were performing their breakthrough single Clint Eastwood when Del the Funky Homosapien was seen to fall.

Their performance was cut short, with Albarn telling the crowd: “Thanks for a beautiful evening.”

En af Gorillas artister, Del the Funky Homosapien, faldt uheldigt fra scenen under sidste nummer af Gorillaz’ koncert....

Posted by Roskilde Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018

The festival organisers posted on Facebook, wishing Del a “speedy recovery”.

They said: “He was seen on site by a doctor and went to the hospital for further examination.

“He is conscious and talking to his team.”

