Rapper Young Thug was arrested after police found a concealed firearm inside his car in Los Angeles, officers have said.

Rapper Young Thug was arrested after police found a concealed firearm inside his car in Los Angeles, officers have said.

Rapper Young Thug arrested on weapons charge at album event in LA

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was held on a weapons possession charge, officer Drake Madison said.

He was being held on 35,000 dollar (£27,000) bail.

Mr Madison said several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster’s sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.

Dave & Busters Tonight in LA | Private + Invite Only 🐍 #SlimeLanguage #SlimeandBusters pic.twitter.com/yqMDt63Boj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 17, 2018

He said police detained several in the crowd, including Williams, and officers found a firearm inside his car.

Williams was arrested in September 2017 on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.

Press Association