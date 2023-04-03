| 10.7°C Dublin

Rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

Co-host Kelsea Ballerini paid tribute to the victims of a school shooting in Nashville at the start of the show.

Jelly Roll (Invision/AP)

Jelly Roll (Invision/AP)

By Kristin M Hall, AP

Jelly Roll was the big winner at the CMT Music Awards, as the rapper-turned-country singer took home three awards as an outsider who won over fans with his confessional songs.

The tattooed Son Of A Sinner singer became emotional during the show in Austin, Texas, as he thanked the country radio industry for its acceptance and shouted out to those who felt like him.

