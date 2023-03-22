| 9.5°C Dublin

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine injured in assault at Florida gym

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries.

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine (AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose testimony against his own gang helped convict two high-ranking members, has been assaulted by several people at a gym in Florida, officials said.

An “altercation between several individuals” brought Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies to an LA Fitness outlet in Lake Worth on Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

