Rapper Pa Salieu denies wounding charge

Award-winning rapper Pa Salieu has denied charges of wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of a glass bottle as an offensive weapon.

Salieu was charged in April following an inquiry into the 2018 murder of Fidel Glasgow during disorder near a Coventry nightclub.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court, the 23-year-old was told he will stand trial next year.

Salieu, who appeared under the name Pa Gaye, is alleged to have wounded a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the disorder and subsequently recovered.

The singer is also accused of a violent disorder offence relating to an incident in Junction Street, Hertford Place, Coventry, on September 1 2018.

A further charge alleges Salieu was in possession of a glass bottle without lawful authority or reasonable excuse on the same date.

Mr Glasgow, the 21-year-old grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple, died in hospital after being stabbed outside Coventry’s Club M during a mass brawl in the early hours of September 1 2018.

Nine other defendants charged in connection with the disorder, from Coventry and Nuneaton, also appeared in court on Thursday.

Posting on Instagram earlier this month, Salieu said his friend Mr Glasgow had been “taken from us well before his time”.

The artist, who was named winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2021 poll in January, said he was unable to comment on the detail surrounding the events of September 2018 due to the ongoing court process.

Salieu, of Hillfields, Coventry, was released on conditional bail to appear at the same court on January 31 next year.