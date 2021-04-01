Rapper Pa Salieu charged in relation to fatal stabbing outside nightclub

Rapper Pa Salieu has said he is “engaging with the justice system” after being charged with violent disorder by detectives investigating the killing of a man outside a nightclub.

West Midlands Police said 10 men, including the musician, have been charged in relation to the death of Fidel Glasgow in Coventry.

Mr Glasgow, who is the grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple, died in hospital after being stabbed outside Club M in the early hours of September 1 2018.

Expand Close Fidel Glasgow (West Midlands Police/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fidel Glasgow (West Midlands Police/PA)

West Midlands Police said in a statement that Salieu, full name Pa Salieu Gaye, had been charged with two counts of violent disorder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Nine others were also charged with violent disorder.

Salieu wrote on Instagram: “Due to ongoing investigations, I am unable to comment on the detail surrounding the fateful events that occurred back in September 2018.

“Sadly, my close friend Fidel Glasow (AP) was taken from us well before his time.”

He said he is “engaging with the justice system”, adding: “Please be sensitive to the fact that a real family like yours has lost a loved one. RIP AP.”

Salieu shared the message alongside a photo which appeared to show him with Mr Glasgow.

No one has yet been charged with Mr Glasgow’s murder, despite a lengthy inquiry by West Midlands Police, including appeals for information about suspects recorded on CCTV at the scene.

#CHARGED | We have charged ten men with offences connected to violent disorder which broke out in #Coventry city centre in September 2018 resulting in the death of Fidel Glasgow.



More â¡ï¸ https://t.co/ygYsQsg6Ks pic.twitter.com/4zLP5Wd6vo — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) April 1, 2021

In a statement issued on Thursday, West Midlands Police said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against 10 men, including for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the 23-year-old, violent disorder and possession of offensive weapons.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We are still actively investigating Fidel’s murder and these charges are a significant step forward in our search for his killer.

“Fidel’s family have been fully updated with these latest developments and we remain in close contact with them.

“We continue to ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Six men have been charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. They are: Gaye, 23, of Harnalls Lane East, Stoke; Brendon Gama, 23 of The Coppice, Stoke; Jiguael Botamba, 21, of Little Duke Street, Nuneaton; Michael Mistouflet, 24, of James Galloway Close, Binley; Mohammed Amadu, 20, of Walsgrave Road, Ball Hill, and Adil Naseer, 24, of Park Street, Foleshill.

Andrea Boadi, 21 of Lansdowne Street, Ball Hill; Harrison Asiedu, 27, of North Street, Stoke; and Meidel Dange, 24, of Hornsey Close, Wood End, have all been charged with wounding with intent and violent disorder.

Brian Kamau, 33, of Chandos Street, Ball Hill, is accused of violent disorder.

The 10 men will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on April 28.

PA Media