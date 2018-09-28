Rapper Nelly settles with woman over sexual assault lawsuit

Rapper Nelly has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that he raped her on his tour bus in suburban Seattle then defamed her when he claimed she made up the accusation.

Settlement terms between Monique Greene and Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr, have not been disclosed, the Seattle Times reported.

A dismissal order filed in King County Superior Court shows both sides agreed to pay their own lawyers’ fees and costs.

Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum said that no money exchanged hands.

Ms Greene’s lawyer Karen Koehler disputed that assertion but said she could not comment specifically.

Asked by the newspaper if Ms Greene – who agreed to be publicly identified – still stands behind the allegations detailed in the lawsuit, Ms Koehler said: “100%.”

Police arrested Nelly on October 7 after Ms Greene alleged he had sexually assaulted her on his tour bus in the city of Auburn.

An Auburn police investigation found probable cause of an assault, but prosecutors decided against charging the rapper, citing a lack of co-operation by his accuser.

Mr Rosenblum said the accusations were fabricated.

Afterwards, Nelly’s lawyer issued several public statements contending the then-unidentified woman had made up her claims.

Ms Greene, then a 22-year-old student at the University of Washington, sued Nelly in December.

He responded by countersuing Ms Greene for defamation, contending their sexual encounter was consensual.

His claims were also dropped under the dismissal agreement.

Press Association