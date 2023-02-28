| 5.3°C Dublin

Rapper Kodak Black ordered into drug rehab by judge

The 25-year-old performer had missed a court-ordered drug test on February 3 and then tested positive on February 8.

By Associated Press Reporter

A judge in Florida has ordered rapper Kodak Black to drug rehab for 30 days after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while awaiting trial on a drug trafficking charge.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy allowed the performer to remain free until March 7 so he could perform at the Rolling Loud concert near Los Angeles over the weekend, The Miami Herald reported.

