Rapper 50 Cent provides update on completing Pop Smoke’s posthumous album

Rapper 50 Cent has said he is working to release Pop Smoke’s posthumous album as planned.

The up-and-coming star died at the age of 20 in February after he was shot in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery.

50 Cent was among the high-profile stars to pay tribute to him at the time, writing: “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P.

“Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

The death of the musician, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was confirmed by his record label, Republic Records.

Two weeks afterwards, 50 Cent announced he wanted to executive produce and complete the rapper’s debut album and release it in May.

He also said he has called on several artists to contribute to the posthumous project.

He told Ebro Darden on Apple Music: “We’re definitely going to make the date.

“I definitely want to get Roddy Rich and a few of the people that I know that would fit on these records organically involved in it.

“I’m going it to send to them and I’m going to say: ‘Play it. Listen, if you don’t just feel like this is it, don’t even touch it. Please send it back. Delete, and just move on.’

“Because he had so many pieces set up that were so good that it’s not tough to put it together.”

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, also reflected on his experience of being shot, saying: “First I went ‘OK, you shot up’. That part is scary. You’re going to die …

“When you get through the process, you find the doctors telling you you’re going to be fine.

“Now the pain starts. And there was no medication for them to give you to not have you hooked on drugs following that.”

