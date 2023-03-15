| 9.4°C Dublin

Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted over man’s death

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, is best known for his 2007 album 51/50 Ratchet, which includes his hit single A Bay Bay.

Rapper Hurricane Chris (Gary He/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

A jury in the US has acquitted rapper Hurricane Chris, known for the hit single A Bay Bay, over the death of a man shot several times at a petrol station in 2020.

The panel in Louisiana found the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, not guilty of second-degree murder over the killing of Danzeria Farris Jr, 32, and illegal possession of stolen things, news outlets reported.

