Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies aged 77

The CD album cover to The very best of The Eagles (Ben Molyneux/ Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Randy Meisner, a founding member of The Eagles who added high harmonies to such favourites as Take It Easy and The Best of My Love, has died aged 77, the band said.

Meisner died on Wednesday night in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, The Eagles said in a statement.

The bassist had endured numerous afflictions in recent years and personal tragedy in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally shot herself and died.

Meanwhile, Meisner had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had severe issues with alcohol, according to court records and comments made during a 2015 hearing in which a judge ordered him to receive constant medical care.

Called “the sweetest man in the music business” by former bandmate Don Felder, the baby-faced Meisner joined Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon in the early 1970s to form a quintessential Los Angeles band and one of the most popular acts in history.

“Randy was an integral part of The Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band,” The Eagles’ statement said.

“His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, Take It to the Limit.”

The band said funeral plans were pending.

As a solo artist, Meisner never approached the success of The Eagles, but did have hits with Hearts On Fire and Deep Inside My Heart and played on records by Walsh, James Taylor and Dan Fogelberg, among others.

He did join group members past and present in 1998 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and performed Take It Easy and Hotel California.

For a decade, he was part of World Classic Rockers, a touring act that at various times included Donovan, Spencer Davis and Denny Laine.

Meisner was married twice, the first time when he was still in his teens, and had three kids.