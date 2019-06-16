Rag‘n’Bone Man’s new album is ‘three quarters finished’

Rag‘n’Bone Man has said the follow-up to his number one album Human is almost ready – but that fans should expect a wildly different sound.

The singer-songwriter said his sophomore album is “three quarters finished” and that it could see release in September.

However, the baritone warned fans not to expect more dance music like Giant, his collaboration with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

Rag’n’Bone Man at the Toy Story 4 premiere (Ian West/PA)

He told the Press Association: “I would say three quarters finished. We are trying to get it finished by around September.

“I haven’t really decided any songs yet. I’ve got a few musicians to help out but I’m really writing the lyrics myself and I’m letting my producers do the music. It’s all in one camp.

“I’ve asked a few people so I don’t know about collaborations yet. We will see. It’s a bit early to tell.

“It’s actually really different from anything like (Human). It’s more like a band project rather than an artist project.

“I just wanted to do it. Even when I was making Human, I was like: ‘I want to do an album like this’. And this is the album that I wanted to make.

“It’s not like I’m going off and making a drum and bass album. It’s still my kind of music but it just sounds different.”

The 34-year-old, real name Rory Graham, was speaking on the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square for Toy Story 4’s European premiere, where he was accompanied by his two brothers and their sons.

“My little boy is just a little bit too young to be here. He’s not quite two yet,” he said.

Earlier this year the singer married his girlfriend Beth Rouy after a decade together.

He said little had changed aside from that she had taken his name.

He said: “It’s great, man. We’ve been together for 10 years anyway so it’s exactly the same. We’ve just got the same name now.”

Press Association